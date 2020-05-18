Boil water advisory for some parts of Monroe County

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Kentucky Division of Water for all Monroe County Water District customers on and along Ebcnezer Road.

This includes Grace Lane, Rawdon Woods Road, Shadrick Bartley Road, West R. England Road, Goad Copas Road, Athens Church Road and Lyons Road.

This does not include Summers Road.

This will affect approximately 63 customers.

This is due to a water line relocation.

Customers should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes.

The boil water advisory will continue until after sample results are received.