Monroe County collision leaves one dead and two in critical condition

A Tennessee woman died Wednesday as the result of a two vehicle collision.

Around 6:18 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 15 was notified of a two vehicle fatal collision on Celina Road. KSP said preliminary investigations indicated that 60-year-old Tina Stephens of Celina, Tennessee was operating a 2001 Honda north bound when she crossed into the south bound lane, striking a 1996 Buick head on being operated by 33-year-old William Young of Muncie, Indiana.

Young and a passenger in his vehicle, 33-year-old Courtney Young, also of Muncie, were both wearing a seat belt. They were taken by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where they are listed in critical condition.

Stephens was not wearing a seat belt according to a witness statement, and was taken to the Monroe County hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Monroe County Coroner.