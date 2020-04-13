Monroe County couple tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to stay home

Two of the three Monroe County residents that tested positive for COVID-19 live under the same roof.

According to his wife, Donna Gass, Dwayne was not feeling well the end of March, beginning of April.

"I knew I had something bad," Dwayne said in a Facebook post.

He added that he got a flu and strep test that came back negative, so his doctor ordered him to get COVID-19 test. Several days later on April 6, it came back positive.

A few days later Donna said she was not feeling well, and could not keep any food down. While she had very different symptoms compared to her husband, she says she tested positive as well. Donna said she ended up in the hospital due to dehydration and a small case of pneumonia.

"We had fevers... and I had a real bad headache," explained Donna. "He [Dwayne] had his fever and stuff like that for almost ten days."

She said they are feeling much better today, however, Dwayne still has a pretty bad cough.

"I was able to eat something for the first time in seven days," Donna said. "I still feel weak, we still feel weak, him and I, but we're getting better."

They believe Dwayne caught the virus from work.

Meanwhile, Donna continues to urge people to stay home, and only leave the house if you absolutely have to like for groceries.

"It can happen to anyone. I was here at home and I was sanitizing the house," said Donna. "I was doing everything they were asking us to do, I'd say if people don't have to get out, don't get out. Once you get this you'll feel differently."

The Gass's thank the community for all the constant support and also Monroe Medical Center where they were treated.

"Everybody was praying for us and still are, and we're gonna get through this... it's just gonna take a little time."