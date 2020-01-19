Monroe County kicks off Bicentennial Celebrations

Monroe County kicked off their year-long bicentennial celebrations Sunday at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Tompkinsville.

Celebrating 200 years of history, Monroe County became the 65th county in the state.

The kick-off event included the presentation of colors by the Monroe County Junior Guard, a playing of the National Anthem by the Monroe County High School band and special guests recognition, Congressman James Comer, Senator David Givens and the President of the Monroe County Historical Society.

"You know 200 years is a long time this would be the only opportunity to celebrate. I was lucky in 1970 to realize what went on at that one, I'm just hoping we said enough so the youth can step up and I'm sure they will," said Eddie Headrick, President of the Monroe County Historical Society.

