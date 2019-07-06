Montgomery County: Family says pet alpaca shot and killed

Montgomery County authorities are investigating after an alpaca was found shot to death this week.

Family members say their pet alpaca Ringo was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. (Family Photo)

The Coffey family is now hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead deputies to the suspect behind the shooting.

"Ringo was a stowaway on a cattle truck," Lori Coffey said. "A friend of our's had gone up north to a sale and came home and ended up with an alpaca."

A few months ago, the alpaca became part of their family.

"[Ringo] had to live in our yard because I have a couple of rams on the farm, and we didn't want them to fight with him," Coffey said.

Coffey remembers people stopping at the fence at their home on Spencer Road, and Ringo would walk up to them. This is why it is hard for her to process why someone would shoot the animal between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"When I came around, he was laying there down, and I thought maybe he has fallen or something," Coffey said. "I tried to get him up but he was gone."

When they moved his body, they found the bullet hole.

Sheriff David Charles says the person responsible would face a charge for killing livestock, but the person could also face additional charges for shooting a gun near the home.