More Blue Skies, More Sunshine!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Abundant sunshine returned Wednesday and looks to stick around for awhile! Highs will once again reach the mid 80s Thursday with cool and comfy conditions Thursday night. Readings warm back to near seasonal levels for the holiday weekend, but we look dry with no significant threat for rain through early next week.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 1 system. Dorian could strengthen into a major hurricane as it closes in on Florida this holiday weekend.

Forecast...

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 85, Low 61, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 64, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 89, Low 65, winds E-7