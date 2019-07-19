More Heat But Relief Is On The Way

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, July 19, 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY...

High pressure expanding eastward out of the Plains will bring us our hottest readings and heat indices of the year! Highs soar into the low to mid-90s into the weekend. These readings coupled with the very muggy air will send heat index values soaring to near 110° each afternoon! Stay hydrated and don't overexert yourself if you're outdoors.

BIG CHANGES COMING...

A potent cold front will pass through late Sunday into Monday morning signaling a big change. We will see showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler, less humid air for much of next week. Highs will only be in the low to mid-80s while overnight lows may drop into the upper 50s!

TONIGHT: Hazy and Humid

Low 74, winds CALM

SATURDAY: Hazy, Hot and Humid, Stray Shower

High 93, Low 74, winds SW-6

Heat Index: 105°-110°

SUNDAY: Humid with Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms

High 91, Low 73, winds SW-10, Gust-20

