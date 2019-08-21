More Heat, More Humidity and More Storms

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Tuesday featured more very hot temperatures before showers and storms arrived during the afternoon. Some storms produced damaging winds along with locally heavy rain. We stay unsettled in the days ahead as a front now over the Midwest slowly dips southward. The best chance for beneficial rain will comes Thursday into Friday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, small chances for showers and thundershowers continue into the weekend. The front will deliver some relief from the heat, as highs drop into the 80s beginning Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered Showers and T/Storms

High 94, Low 71, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 87, Low 70, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 83, Low 65, winds NE-7

