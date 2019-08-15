More Hot And Humid Days To Come

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, August 15, 2019

It wasn't as hot for our Wednesday, but we still made it into the low 90s in Bowling Green. Dry weather holds on for the remainder of the workweek with seasonably warm readings. Big-time heat rebuilds for the weekend, with Saturday possibly being our hottest day of the year as highs soar into the mid-90s! Temps stay toasty well into the next week, although there could be some brief relief with widely scattered shower/storm chances each day Sunday through Wednesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds NW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 90, Low 69, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 72, winds S-6

