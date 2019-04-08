More Pleasant Weather Takes Over!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, April 8, 2019

We begin to dry out late Monday night and Tuesday with sunshine returning for midweek. We'll be treated to some very pleasant Spring weather through Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s! Then on Thursday, strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph which could bring down a few trees and power lines. Strong thunderstorms are also possible late Thursday night. We will clear up and cool down a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain coming Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 75, Low 46, winds N-9

WEDNESDAY: Continued Sunny and Warm

High 76, Low 58, winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy & Warmer. T/Storms Likely at Night

High 81, Low 53, winds S-20, gusts 40

