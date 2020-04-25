More Rain For The Overnight Hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, April 25, 2020
After a rainy Saturday we are continuing to see the showers into our night hours. We will catch more rain into our Sunday a we are on the back end of a low pressure system. That system moves out as we head into the evening Sunday. We do not expect any severe storms into Sunday. By Monday we dry out and see sunshine return with highs in the upper 60's
TONIGHT: Showers Continue
Low 48, winds NW-15
SUNDAY: Showers End Late, Cooler
High 55, Low 40, winds NW-14
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 67, Low 50, winds SW-5
