More Rain For The Overnight Hours

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, April 25, 2020

After a rainy Saturday we are continuing to see the showers into our night hours. We will catch more rain into our Sunday a we are on the back end of a low pressure system. That system moves out as we head into the evening Sunday. We do not expect any severe storms into Sunday. By Monday we dry out and see sunshine return with highs in the upper 60's

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Showers Continue

Low 48, winds NW-15

SUNDAY: Showers End Late, Cooler

High 55, Low 40, winds NW-14

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 67, Low 50, winds SW-5

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

