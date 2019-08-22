More Rain Likely Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, August 22, 2019

For the first time in nearly a week, temps stayed out of the 90s thanks to more clouds and rain in the region Thursday. Shower and storm chances remain high through Friday as a cold front eases south. We should see rain diminish in time for most high school football games Friday evening. As for the weekend, Saturday looks good with rain chances slim before scattered showers and storms return Sunday into early next week. Highs remain in the 80s through at least next Thursday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 83, Low 67, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High 82, Low 64, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

High 84, Low 67, winds E-5