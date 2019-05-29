More Rain Thursday, Cooler Days Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms returned to the region Wednesday. While they brought needed rain to Bowling Green, a few of them also produced large hail and damaging wind gusts. More showers and storms are in the offing Thursday as a frontal system advances through. A couple of storms could be on the strong side once again. Rain moves out Thursday evening, with cooler, less humid air taking over! Friday looks great for the start of the Glasgow Highland Games along with BG Relay for Life Friday night. The weekend carries a chance for a thundershower Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms, Breezy & Cooler

High 83, Low 62, winds SW-13

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 82, Low 60, winds NW-9

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower

High 84, Low 64, winds W-6

