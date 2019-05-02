More Rain to Come!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Thursday, May 2, 2019
...SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY EVENING...
Showers and thunderstorms dumped locally heavy rainfall on parts of South-Central KY Thursday. More rain and storms will move through Thursday night into Friday morning before a break in the action Friday afternoon. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely with a new system arriving Saturday, which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week. The weekend looks a bit cooler before temps bounce back into the 80s Monday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
FRIDAY: Showers and T/Storms Diminishing, then Partly Sunny
High 80, Low 62, winds W-8
SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Cooler
High 70, Low 53, winds NW-7
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Seasonably Warm
High 74, Low 51, winds N-8