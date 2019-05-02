More Rain to Come!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 2, 2019

...SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY EVENING...

Showers and thunderstorms dumped locally heavy rainfall on parts of South-Central KY Thursday. More rain and storms will move through Thursday night into Friday morning before a break in the action Friday afternoon. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely with a new system arriving Saturday, which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week. The weekend looks a bit cooler before temps bounce back into the 80s Monday.

FRIDAY: Showers and T/Storms Diminishing, then Partly Sunny

High 80, Low 62, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Cooler

High 70, Low 53, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Seasonably Warm

High 74, Low 51, winds N-8