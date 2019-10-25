More Rain to Come!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Friday, October 25, 2019
...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND...
Rain overspread our area Friday. Expect this to continue into early Saturday morning. It may not rain the entire day Saturday, but we'll have periods of showers and thunderstorms extending into Saturday night. Upwards of 2" of rain is possible before we dry out late Saturday night.
Clouds may hold tough for awhile Sunday before clearing takes over. Expect fair skies and seasonable temperatures for early next week. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween followed by what could be our first hard freeze of the season!
SATURDAY: Windy and Warm, Periods of Showers & T/Storms
High 73, Low 52, winds SE-20, gusts to 40
SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing, Cooler
High 66, Low 45, winds NW-5
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer
High 70, Low 47, winds NE-6