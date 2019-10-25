More Rain to Come!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, October 25, 2019

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND...

Rain overspread our area Friday. Expect this to continue into early Saturday morning. It may not rain the entire day Saturday, but we'll have periods of showers and thunderstorms extending into Saturday night. Upwards of 2" of rain is possible before we dry out late Saturday night.

Clouds may hold tough for awhile Sunday before clearing takes over. Expect fair skies and seasonable temperatures for early next week. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween followed by what could be our first hard freeze of the season!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Windy and Warm, Periods of Showers & T/Storms

High 73, Low 52, winds SE-20, gusts to 40

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Clearing, Cooler

High 66, Low 45, winds NW-5

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 70, Low 47, winds NE-6