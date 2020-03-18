More Rain to Come!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

***RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE THURSDAY***

Showers continue tonight as a storm system moves through. Another round of showers and storms is likely late Thursday into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is possible during this period. Highs soar into the 70s Thursday and again Friday before much cooler but drier air takes over this weekend. Our break in the rains appears brief, however. More shower chances return for late Sunday...ramping up through early next week. Highs warm back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 74, Low 65, winds S-16, G-30

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Ending, Windy

High 70, Low 34, winds NW-15, G-30

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 50, Low 32, winds N-10