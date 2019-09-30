More Record-Breaking Heat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, September 30, 2019
A new record high was set Monday in Bowling Green (97°), and the unusually high late-season heat continues for a few more days. Our all-time record high for October is 94°. We'll easily eclipse that mark Tuesday and could at least match it Wednesday under hot sunshine. One more day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with a chance for some rain along with another shot of more seasonal air.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Record Heat
High 97, Low 69, winds SW-6
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with Record Heat
High 97, Low 70, winds SW-10
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Near Record Heat
High 93, Low 56, winds N-7