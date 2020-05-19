More Showers Expected Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matthew Stephens
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
An upper-level low pressure system will keep unsettled weather going again today and through much of this week. Each day through Friday will feature plenty of clouds along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s through Wednesday. Readings should rebound near the start of Memorial Day weekend as skies brighten. In fact, the upcoming holiday weekend looks to bring us some of our warmest temps of the year thus far! But we may have to dodge raindrops, especially Sunday and Monday.
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and a Few Thunderstorms
High 71, Low 57, winds W-5
WEDNESDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms
High 71, Low 56, winds NE-7
THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms
High 73, Low 58, winds E-5
