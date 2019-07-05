More Storms for Saturday and Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, July 5, 2019

The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue into the weekend. If you're making outdoor plans, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms, some with heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. Otherwise, we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies and muggy conditions each day, with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We may see an easing off of rain chances as we move into the beginning of next week. Scattered storm possibilities return Wednesday into Thursday with a new system, one that may send slightly less humid air our way to close out next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 86, Low 71, winds W-6

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 87, Low 70, winds N-7

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 88, Low 69, winds N-7

