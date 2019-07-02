More Summer "Stickies" Means More Storms

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue all week. If you're making outdoor plans this 4th of July, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms. Storms should diminish in coverage in time for most evening fireworks shows, including Thunderfest in Bowling Green Wednesday night along with those shows scheduled for Thursday evening. Otherwise, we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs in the low 90s through Friday. We may see the heat ease up just a bit over the weekend into Monday, as highs drop back into the upper 80s. Decent chances for scattered storms continue through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 90, Low 71, winds SW-8

INDEPENDENCE DAY (THURSDAY): Hot and Humid, Scat'd Afternoon Storms

High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 90, Low 72, winds SW-7