More Summer Temps And More Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and dry for much of the day as afternoon highs reach into the mid-80s. We stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday before rain and storm chances ramp back up late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain chances look to stick around into WKU graduation/Mother's Day weekend, but the timing is still up in the air. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast for late week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 84, Low 60, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers and Storms Late

High 88, Low 67, winds S-13

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 78, Low 63, winds SW-15

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams