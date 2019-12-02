More Sunshine and Some Warming

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, December 2, 2019

Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper 20s, but Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid-40s and breezy conditions. Gradual warming will take hold by mid-week as sunshine returns and highs move into the mid-50s. There will be a chance for scattered showers Friday and again on Sunday but the weather looks nice for Christmas Parades this Saturday!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer

High 46, Low 33, winds SW-11

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 53, Low 33, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 55, Low 40, winds S-5