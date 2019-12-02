More Sunshine and Some Warming

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Monday, December 2, 2019
Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper 20s, but Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid-40s and breezy conditions. Gradual warming will take hold by mid-week as sunshine returns and highs move into the mid-50s. There will be a chance for scattered showers Friday and again on Sunday but the weather looks nice for Christmas Parades this Saturday!
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer
High 46, Low 33, winds SW-11
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 53, Low 33, winds W-10
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High 55, Low 40, winds S-5