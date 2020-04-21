More Sunshine for Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

A cold front moved through the region overnight, making way for high pressure to take the stage once again. Look for sunny skies today, but with slightly cooler conditions. Northwesterly breezes will blow from 10-15 mph today, keeping temperatures limited to the mid 60s. North and Eastern sections of the Bluegrass could see some frost, however temps will remain slightly warmer in Bowling Green, falling to around 38 overnight. Wednesday starts chilly, with perhaps a touch of frost in out-lying spots before we warm up into the upper 60s. Our next chance for more widespread showers and storms is Wednesday night into Thursday. That's followed by fair skies and seasonal temps Friday before more shower chances return this weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 65, Low 38, winds NW-14

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Bit Warmer

High 68, Low 52, winds S-8

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 65, Low 50, winds S-12

