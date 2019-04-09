More Very Warm Temps!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

After a foggy start, we wound up with our first 80° day of the year Tuesday! Very warm temps continue for a couple more days. Wednesday looks pleasant with lots more sunshine. Then on Thursday, strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph which could bring down a few trees and power lines. Strong thunderstorms are also possible late Thursday night. We will clear up and cool down a bit for the weekend with the next chance of rain arriving Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday before ending. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings in the 60s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Continued Sunny and Warm

High 79, Low 60, winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Windy and Warm, Thunderstorms By Evening

High 81, Low 55, winds S-20, gusts 40

FRIDAY: Morning Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 71, Low 45, winds W-15, gusts 30