More Warming for Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Wednesday looks wonderful! Expect lots of sunshine and more seasonal readings in the low to mid 50s. More of the same is in line for Thursday. A weak system may spread a few light showers into our area Friday morning. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend looks good for Christmas parades. A more potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday with a good chance of rain followed by another Arctic plunge.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 55, Low 33, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High 55, Low 40, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of AM Showers

High 54, Low 29, winds NE-8