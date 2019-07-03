More delays for Mammoth Cave construction project

A construction project at Mammoth Cave is facing further delays, this time due to contractual reasons. The project will eventually allow a ferry on the Green River to operate when water levels are low.

The start date for the project will be Monday July 15th at earliest, according to a press release from the national park. The delay will not affect the project's completion date of November 15th.

When construction does begin, the Green River Ferry Crossing and Green River Ferry Road will be closed until the project's conclusion.

You can check the status of projects on Green River at this website.