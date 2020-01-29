More details in the fatal O'Charley's shooting revealed in court

Terry Stice, the man charged in connection with the fatal shooting at O'Charley's, appeared in court again Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

In court, we learned more about what happened the night of the shooting.

Detectives detailed the shooting began with an incident involving Paige Russell, Michael Russell's daughter, inside the restaurant.

Officials say Paige Russell saw a man in the restaurant who she had history with and she called her dad and Stice to come to the restaurant to confront the man.

Officials say Stice arrived at the restaurant and confronted the man who told him he did not remember Paige Russell. Later, Paige Russell confronted the man herself and reportedly said, "Well you are going to remember me tonight."

They say that's when the man in the restaurant called Elijsha Taylor to come help.

Later, the man in the restaurant left and Paige and Michael Russell followed the man to the parking lot and began a physical altercation with him and Taylor.

During the fight officials say Elijsha Taylor shot Michael Russell and Terry Stice shot multiple rounds at Taylor. Three of those hit him and Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Russell later died at a hospital.

During all of this, the man in the restaurant hit Stice with his car and Stice fired multiple shots at the car as it left the scene.

Police charged Stice with two counts of attempted murder, for the shots fired at the car leaving the scene, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Judge Sam Potter found probable cause and the case will now move on to a grand jury.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances around Taylor's death. While there are currently no charges for Taylor's death, officials say there could or could not be more charges coming.

Stice remains in jail on a one million dollar bond.

