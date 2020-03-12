More than 100 WKU students being sent home from overseas

More than one hundred Western Kentucky University students are being sent home from overseas.

The university has decided to pull students from the Harlaxton College in Grantham, England due to coronavirus concerns. Students were told to get a flight out as soon as possible.

"We're all kind of, not confused, but it just came as such a surprise that we were brought home so abruptly," said Emily Bunning with the study abroad program. "I think with it becoming a pandemic definitely drew them to wanna bring us home. More than anything I think we're just sad to leave."

She went on to add that she and her fellow students are disappointed, but understand the decision.

"We're all packing up to go home and it doesn't feel real. I think some people still have a lot of questions about what's going to happen when we get back as far as schools and refunds and everything are concerned," added Bunning. "We're all just very like devastated, but we understand of course, why they're bringing us home for the safety of us and other U.S. citizens, it is unfortunate for sure."

WKU's 'Semester at Sea' is also being brought home.

To follow Western's update go to wku.edu/COVID19.