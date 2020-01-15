More than 1,300 General Motors employees move from hourly to full time

General Motors Company announced Wednesday that more than

1,350 hourly employees at its sites in the U.S. will transition from temporary to regular full-time employment during the first quarter of 2020.

These employees work at 14 GM manufacturing plants and other sites in eight states, including Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky.

“We are excited to welcome these employees as regular, full-time team members,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. “Our employees are essential to meeting the needs of our customers, so providing these team members

with an improved career-path forward has numerous benefits. From health and safety to building high-quality products for our customers, it takes all of us working together to build a stronger future.”

General Motors offers some of the best-paying manufacturing jobs in the United States, including top-of-the-line health care benefits with very low out-of-pocket costs compared to other employers across any industry. The temporary employees transitioning to regular full-time status will see medical plan cost-share improvements, the addition of

dental and vision coverage, company contributions into their 401(k), profit-sharing, and life insurance coverage.

“Today’s announcement affirms GM’s continuing commitment to a strong U.S.manufacturing base,” said Johnson.

General Motors employs more total U.S. workers than any other auto manufacturer and has invested more than $24 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the last 10 years.

According to the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), since 2010 GM has accounted for more than one-dollar of every four invested by automakers in the U.S.