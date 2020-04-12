Morgantown Care and Rehab Center confirms over 50 COVID-19 cases

Signature HealthCARE, operator of Morgantown Care & Rehabilitation Center confirms more than 50 patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the company says 29 residents and 22 staff have tested positive for the virus.

“This comes after the facility was fortunate enough to obtain enough of the highly sought after and reliable COVID-19 tests, and out of an abundance of caution for the protection of our residents, staff and community at large, (that a decision was made) to test the entire facility.”

Officials said all 29 residents stricken are “asymptomatic” or have “mild” cases of the virus. All the patients are being treated “in house.”

Morgantown Care & Rehabilitation Center has “transitioned part of its facility to one of the regions few COVID-19 care units to care for those who need us most right now in our community," according to the release.