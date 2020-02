Morgantown City Police are looking for the community's help in identifying the owner of the truck pictured.

Police Chief Giles Taylor says they are wanted for questioning.

Contact Butler County Dispatch at 270-526-6405 or the City Police Department at 270-526-2040 if you have any information.

They say the vehicle appears to have damage to its lower right side.

Direct information can go to case officer Unit 126 Cox.