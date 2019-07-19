Morgantown City Pool allows free admission Friday, Saturday

Sweet, sweet summertime is oh so fun, but Friday and Saturday the heat index is expected to reach dangerously high temperatures.

Because of the heat city officials in Morgantown said the decision was a no brainer. Friday and Saturday admission to the Morgantown City Pool is completely free.

"It's a huge response and wasn't really expecting that because we're just doing it, you know, because it's the right thing to do for our community, but so many people have just jumped on to call me and text me and come up here personally to say thank you for letting us do this, but it's okay because we want everybody in the pool," said Morgantown Mayor, Billy Phelps.

Phelps told 13 News the city pool recently went through renovations and is better than ever before.

Admission to the pool is normally four dollars, but Phelps said just keep the four dollars and come out and have a good time.

"It's not that much money, but when you said free everybody wanted to take part of it and I'm glad because if it's something we can do to help our community and more than anything just keep people cooled off because it's hot, everybody should be aware of the heat when they're out," said Phelps.

The heat index is expected to reach around 110 degrees Saturday.

Officials said, though the pool will keep you cool, remember to bring something to drink.

"Being hydrated is one of the main things, even if you're in the pool it's still hot outside you still need to stay hydrated no matter if you're in the pool or not, especially for our lifeguards it's one of those things we make sure they have water," said Assistant Manager, Zeke Woodcock.

Officials said if you plan to visit the city pool remember it could be very crowded and to respect others and follow the rules.

The Morgantown City Pool is open 10 am-5 pm.

