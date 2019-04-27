Morgantown Police arrested woman on several drug and assault charges

The Morgantown Police Department received a call in reference to an out of control combative female at 102 Thomas Street in Morgantown on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say after investigating, Kimberly R. Smith, 46 of Morgantown had physically assaulted two subjects at the house.

According to Morgantown Police, Smith had suspected meth pipe along with suspected methamphetamine in her possession.

Smith was charged with Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct 1st deg, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4 deg (minor injuries), Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd deg, Possession Controlled Substance 1st deg 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Poss.

Smith was lodged in the Butler County Jail.