Morgantown Police Chief reacts to shootings in Texas and Ohio, shares safety plan

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) -- After two mass shootings across the country this weekend, Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor is sharing information with the community about what to do if there is an active shooter situation.
More than one year ago, Chief Taylor said he placed signs with information in all city owned properties in Morgantown.
"Hopefully you will never experience a time where these instructions would be necessary to remember," he said on his Facebook page.
"Thoughts and prayers to all who have been touched by violence.
Prayers for our country and our young people," he went on to say, concluding his message with, "Talk to your children, have a plan. Be kind to each other."
According to Chief Taylor's release to the City of Morgantown, he says to run, hide or fight:
Run -
have an escape route and plan
leave all of your belongings behind
Hide -
hide out of the shooter('s') view
block entry to your hiding place; lock doors, turn off lights
silence cell phones
Fight -
if in direct contact, attempt to incapacitate the shooter
Call -
call 911
give the location, number, and description of the shooter(s)
give number of potential victims
give description of weapons being used
When law enforcement arrives -
remain calm, follow instructions
keeps hands visible, fingers spread, avoid quick movements toward officers
avoid screaming, yelling, or holding onto officers