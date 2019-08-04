Morgantown Police Chief reacts to shootings in Texas and Ohio, shares safety plan

After two mass shootings across the country this weekend, Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor is sharing information with the community about what to do if there is an active shooter situation.

More than one year ago, Chief Taylor said he placed signs with information in all city owned properties in Morgantown.

"Hopefully you will never experience a time where these instructions would be necessary to remember," he said on his Facebook page.

"Thoughts and prayers to all who have been touched by violence.

Prayers for our country and our young people," he went on to say, concluding his message with, "Talk to your children, have a plan. Be kind to each other."

According to Chief Taylor's release to the City of Morgantown, he says to run, hide or fight:

Run -

have an escape route and plan

leave all of your belongings behind

Hide -

hide out of the shooter('s') view

block entry to your hiding place; lock doors, turn off lights

silence cell phones

Fight -

if in direct contact, attempt to incapacitate the shooter

Call -

call 911

give the location, number, and description of the shooter(s)

give number of potential victims

give description of weapons being used

When law enforcement arrives -

remain calm, follow instructions

keeps hands visible, fingers spread, avoid quick movements toward officers

avoid screaming, yelling, or holding onto officers