Morgantown announces free public transportation, additional advancements in "More Like Home" campaign

The City of Morgantown is working on several advancements with the hope of bettering the lives of community members.

Thursday, the City of Morgantown launched a new campaign called "More Like Home," where Mayor Billy Phelps announced changes coming to the area.

"We've changed our perception, we want your perception of us to change now," said Mayor Phelps.

Those changes include a $370,000 renovation of City Hall, which will also make it handicap accessible. The City of Morgantown is also seeking grants for improvements along the Green River, as well as upgrades for the city pool and local parks.

Perhaps the biggest change, besides the "M" for Morgantown logos all around, is transportation.

Starting May 1, Morgantown will have free public transportation for its citizens.

"Anybody in the city can get a ride anywhere in the city," said Mayor Phelps.

He went on to say, "As far as we know, we are the only ones our size, we're kind of the pilot program for the state for this, there's nobody else doing what we're doing here."

As of now, there is only one bus, but Mayor Phelps hopes this pilot program will be a success and additional buses will be added in the future.

Congressman Brett Guthrie attended the Morgantown Chamber meeting on Thursday to talk about these advancements. Mayor Phelps said it was Congressman Guthrie who helped make this public transportation possible.

"What we were able to do, quite honestly was hook them (the City of Morgantown) up with a resource, state legislators, particularly the Transportation Cabinet under Governor Bevin, a particular individual there was able to find a surplus bus to get the donation to make this happen," said Rep. Guthrie.

For additional transportation, a bike share program is also coming to Morgantown.

"We're the only city our size that's doing anything like that," added Mayor Phelps. He said the bikes can be checked out with an app.

Also on Thursday, Morgantown rolled out a new website. It's all part of the "More Like Home" campaign.

Not to mention, with Natcher Parkway becoming I-165, Morgantown now has bragging rights of being right off an interstate and will reap the benefits of that claim.

"It just puts you on the map," said Rep. Guthrie.

"When you get to come home and you get to be here, you get to hear from people and their issues, but you do get to see things that we really contributed to, were part of a team that got them done, that will make a difference in people's lives," he added.

Morgantown is also hosting the largest firework show in South Central Kentucky on July 4, 2019. At that event, the city is also trying to break a world record with the largest paper-ball fight.