Morgantown church youth raising funds to prepare Thanksgiving meals for elderly

Young people from Brooklyn Missionary Baptist Church are on a mission to feed 300 elderly and disabled individuals in time for Thanksgiving.

The church's Youth Group plans to put together a traditional meal of turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, corn, rolls and pumpkin pie for people around Butler County.

The church is working with Community Action to compile a list of names and addresses to prepare and deliver a meal to.

They plan to make the deliveries the weekend before Thanksgiving.

To make a donation, you can send it to Morgantown Bank & Trust at P.O. Box 68, Morgantown, KY, 42261. You can also contact Deacon Randy Sublett at 270-779-7318.