Morgantown citizen awarded Giles Taylor Citizen's Award

Chief of Morgantown Police Department awards one citizen an award for his contribution and importance to the community.

The first Giles Taylor Citizen’s Award for the year 2019 goes to Mr.Richard Deye.

According to Chief Giles Taylor, late last year he decided that during the duration of his time as Chief he would select one person each year who he felt contributed something of importance to the community.

Taylor adds there are many people every year who do things large and small that go unnoticed by the masses but have a lasting impact on those who do notice, and appreciate their selfless acts. These people sometimes create physical change to the community or inspire others to make positive changes to themselves, or the world around them.

