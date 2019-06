A man is arrested in Morgantown after running into a bank.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, they went to an accident at Limestone Bank on W GL Smith Street.

Police say 59-year-old James Brown, of Morgantown, was charged with DUI (AGG Circum) 1st and Wanton Endangerment 2nd (2 counts).

Brown was taken to the Butler County Jail.