Morgantown man arrested after striking two police officers

A Morgantown man faces a myriad of charges after police say he was drunk, disorderly, and resisted arrest.

Police say they were called to 408 Foyest West Street for a disorderly male, where they met Russell Dale Warner, who they say was half dressed, beating on the front door of the apartment building, and yelling obscenities.

Police say when they approached Warner, he charged at them and struck an officer, before being arrested. They say he assaulted another officer prior to being booked in the Butler County Jail.