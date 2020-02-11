Morgantown man arrested after striking two police officers

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:32 PM, Feb 11, 2020

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Morgantown man faces a myriad of charges after police say he was drunk, disorderly, and resisted arrest.

Police say they were called to 408 Foyest West Street for a disorderly male, where they met Russell Dale Warner, who they say was half dressed, beating on the front door of the apartment building, and yelling obscenities.

Police say when they approached Warner, he charged at them and struck an officer, before being arrested. They say he assaulted another officer prior to being booked in the Butler County Jail.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus