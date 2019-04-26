Morgantown man arrested for DUI while driving an ATV

On Monday, officers with the Morgantown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East Morrison Street involving an ATV driven by

23-year-old Tanner Flener.

Police say several complaints had been reported of Flener riding with a small child on the front of the ATV driving on city streets. Police say Flener was operating the ATV under the influence of alcohol.

Flener was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Of Alcohol 1st offense, and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree involving a minor. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.