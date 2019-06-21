Morgantown police: Man charged for stealing all 4 wheels from parked Jeep

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with several thefts, including all four wheels from a Jeep Wrangler.

The Morgantown Police Department said they were dispatched to the WRECC parking lot on Wednesday for a report of 4 wheels stolen off of a parked Jeep Wrangler.

Officials found video evidence identifying a vehicle arriving on scene and taking the wheels.

Police said Raleigh Flint was found preparing to flee the state on Thursday and was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.

During the investigation, officials found other items from unrelated thefts, including an ATV stolen from the Sawmill Road area and a generator stolen from a contractor staying at a local motel.

Other charges are pending.

