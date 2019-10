Governor Bevin once ranked as the most unpopular government in the United States, but Morning Consult said that is no longer the case.

A recent poll showed Bevin's disapproval rating dropping from 56% to 53%, making him the second-most unpopular governor behind Rhode Island.

In the Morning Consult poll, Bevin's approval rating of 34% is still the lowest in the country, but another poll conducted among likely Kentucky voters put his number at 45%.