Mostly Sunny & Warmer Friday!

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, May 1, 2020

High pressure settles in today, bringing more sunshine to end the week.

That will warm readings back into the lower 70s Friday. After a mild evening tonight, temperatures will rebound all the way to near 80 this weekend! Saturday looks dry before the chance of showers and thunderstorms resurfaces Sunday.Unsettled weather continues into the middle of next week, with temperatures trending cooler down the stretch.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 72, Low 50, winds NW-8

SATURDAY Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 81, Low 62, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers/Storms Late

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-11

