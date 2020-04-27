Mostly Sunny and Warm to Start the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, April 27, 2020

Look for some early fog development to the East of I-65 this morning, otherwise we'll have a nice day in store with Mostly Sunny skies and temperatures near 70. A few more clouds will move in overnight, but we'll remain mild with overnight lows in the 50s. After another dry day Tuesday, the atmosphere will gear up for our next rain event. Expect showers to develop very late Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning. Up to 1"-1.5" of rain will be possible with this system along with a few thunderstorms. Behind that system, high pressure will work back to end the work week and bring sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 70, winds SW-5

TONIGHT: P'Cloudy, Mild

Low 53, winds S-6

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Thunderstorms Developing Late

High 74 Low 59, winds SW-12

