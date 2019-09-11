Mother-Nature Continues To Boil

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Wednesday was another hot and muggy day but not as hot as Tuesday. Look for fairly clear skies and muggy conditions this evening with just a small chance of an isolated shower/storm developing. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue into the weekend. Highs will settle into the low to mid 90s through Sunday with just small chances for afternoon/evening precipitation each day. A pattern change looks possible by early next week, which could bring more seasonable temperatures and beneficial rains by as early as Monday.
TONIGHT: Fairly Clear, Muggy
Low 70, winds CALM
THURSDAY: Continued Sunny, Hot and Humid
High 95, Low 70, winds SW-4
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot
HIgh 95, Low 70, winds SW-5
