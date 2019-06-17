Mother accused of taking daughter appears for pretrial conference; case bound over to grand jury

The mother accused of taking her daughter and not showing up to an emergency custody hearing on May 30th has appeared in court.

Amanda Otero

Amanda Otero appeared in Logan County District Court on Monday for a pretrial conference.

Judge Kenneth Williams appointed Mrs. Otero a public defender and the case was bound over to the grand jury.

Otero is facing charges of custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, intimidating a participant in the legal process and terroristic threatening.

Back on June 3rd officials sent an alert requesting the public's help finding Amanda and Amya, her daughter.

Daniel Otero the father was granted emergency custody of their daughter in a hearing that Amanda did not appear in, Amanda was eventually arrested on June 7th.

Amanda Otero has a cash bond of $10,000.

Daniel Otero spoke to 13 News about being accused of sexual abuse, he says, "when I was officially notified about them both being recovered that's when the allegations through the Logan County Social Services were relayed to me and I was informed there was gonna be an undetermined amount of time as far as an investigation and after a week I was cleared."

Otero says initially his daughter was still released to him but during the allegations investigation it was a supervised release.

He says Amya is doing well and adds that he wishes the best for Amanda.

