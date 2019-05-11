Mother and daughter graduate together

Most parents are in the crowd cheering on their child as they walk across the stage, but for Heather and Ashley Johnson, they were side-by-side wearing the Hilltopper cap and gown at the same time for their graduation Saturday.

"We've done this whole thing together. She was getting ready to go into the dental hygiene program and I thought, "Well, I think I'll just go back with you," said Heather Johnson.

"It's been really fun just going through the whole thing together and being able to help each other and have someone to talk to through it all and it has just been a good time and I'm glad she's here with me," said Ashley Johnson.

Heather graduated with her Bachelors in nursing and Ashley received hers in dental hygiene.

"I love you and I'm so proud of you," said Heather.