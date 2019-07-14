Mother looking for closure still one year after Bowling Green shooting kills son

One year ago, a Bowling Green man was shot to death off of Rock Creek Drive.

Now, Temple Satterfield Bowen visits the grave of her son, Nevander Tardy, to replace the garden flags that she says keep disappearing.

She doesn't know why the flags keep being removed, or if it is done with negative intentions or otherwise.

It's unknown still as to what led up to those fatal shots that were fired that night.. Still today, no suspects have been arrested.

"I deal with it daily. I have really strong faith that has pulled me through. And I know that for a fact. It was my child," said Bowen.

She checks in with the Bowling Green Police detective on the case every week.

Tardy leaves behind three children.

If you have any information regarding who was involved in the death of Nevander Tardy, contact Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.