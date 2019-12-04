Mother of toddler lost in water now charged with murder in Edmonson County

Alexandra Richardson, the mother of the 20-month-old who died after being swept away in flood waters is charged with murder.

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said Edmonson County emergency personnel were dispatched on Monday to a low water bridge on Oak Hill Road in reference to a vehicle that had become submerged leading to a missing 2-year-old child.

Several volunteer fire departments responded. The driver, Alexandra Richardson, and her 7-year-old son made it out of the water, but her 20-month-old son was lost in the water. After the Rescue Squad entered the water with a boat, the toddler was found in the water and rescue efforts continued.

The toddler was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Bowling Green for life saving treatment. Staff at the Med Center Emergency room were able to get a heartbeat from the toddler and once stabilized, he was transported via helicopter to Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for further treatment. Richardson and her 7-year-old son were treated and released.

Sheriff Doyle and Sgt. Ritter responded to the hospital to interview Alexandra Richardson. Officials say she admitted to recently using methamphetamine and marijuana and that she also admitted that she had driven across the flooded bridge several times in the past and didn’t think it was that deep.

Tuesday morning, a search warrant was obtained for Richardson’s medical records, which confirmed the presence of meth and marijuana in her blood at the time she arrived at the hospital. The sheriff’s office consulted with the county and commonwealth attorney’s offices to obtain charges against Richardson.

The toddler was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt at 11:40 pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Deputies continued the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Richardson’s residence. Officials say a search with K-9 indicated the odor of drugs and a subsequent detailed search of the residence revealed a small amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Arrest warrants were also obtained for Alexandra Richardson (28) for Murder, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), and Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence (drugs). She was arrested at the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office along with William Suttle (56 yo) and was charged additionally for possession of drugs and paraphernalia that had been found during the search of the home. Both were lodged in the Hart County Jail.

Alexandra Richardson Arrest Warrant by WBKO on Scribd