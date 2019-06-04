Mother of wanted woman in Logan County speaks out

The search for a wanted woman and her three-year-old daughter continues in Logan County.

According to court records, Amanda Otero, did not appear to an emergency custody hearing with their child, Amya Grace Otero.

Court records also show Daniel Otero was granted emergency custody.

There is an outstanding warrant of arrest for Amanda Otero, who police say is possibly considered armed and dangerous.

13 News spoke with Amanda Otero's mother, Julie Pytko on the allegations of her daughter being armed and dangerous and she says she doesn't believe her granddaughter is in danger.

"Amanda loves her daughter she would never hurt her daughter, if I thought she would hurt her I would've never let her take her swimming." said Pytko.

Pytko also says, "Not that Manda wouldn't keep her safe but I mean, where is she? Where is she staying? And I know she's eating I know Manda will make way, but it​'s the point of this is the only home she knows."

Police describe Amanda Otero as a white female approximately 5'1, 120 lbs, with blue eyes and dark hair.

Three-year-old Amya Grace Otero is described as a white female approximately 3'0, 37-40 lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Amanda Marie Otero and Amya Grace Otero, contact the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 270-726-4911.